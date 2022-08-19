Americans Don't Trust the FBI | John Solomon with Sekulow

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American Center for Law and Justice: The Sekulow team discusses a judge's decision to release a redacted version of the Trump raid affidavit, as well as a new poll that confirms what we've known since agents barged into President Trump's home: the American people do not trust the FBI.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1glldp-americans-dont-trust-the-fbi.html