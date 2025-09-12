Resist Communism Or Die

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
AJ, Ivan Raiklin talking about the failing grades that the FBLie and the dept of "just us" are earning each and every day-https://banned.video/watch?id=68c4857b4a8bc0e6015ffba7 AJ exposes some serious flaws in the official story we're getting about Kirk's killer-https://banned.video/watch?id=68c30d 69bbd81cebcbdc766f The look I give them when I tell them they murdered the moderate-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/57/c4/da/57c4da76b61b42248733440000d83f01.mp4 If justice is going to be done in the Kirk murder there MUST be dozens if not hundreds of arrests. Not holding my breath...