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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 3, 2022
Tonight Dalton Clodfelter talks about new evidence of the MoH hiding vaccine harmful effects. He also talks about the removal of Coast Guard servicemen getting discharged for refusing the SHOT.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mj4gu-vaccine-side-effects-hidden-by-israeli-government.html