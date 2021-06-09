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Mirror: WOW: The Antichrist Barack Obama Just told the world "I'm the Messiah" just 3 days before the Feast of Trumpets not to look for Christ.
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442 views • June 09, 2021
This teacher thought that Obama is the Antichrist was the final straw in yesterdays' video. In the meantime Obama said that we should not look for the Messiah at this point. It is the end of all things. Obama matches all possible characteristics that relate to the Antichrist.
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