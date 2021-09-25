© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AZ Forensic Audit Report EchoMail Report - [Dr Shiva Signature Analysis only]
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • September 25, 2021
AZ Forensic Audit Report - [Randy Pullen and Ken Bennett Closing Summary Only]
AZ Forensic Audit Report - [CyFir Digital Security Report Only] - Cyber Ninjas Presentation
AZ Forensic Audit Report EchoMail Report - [Dr Shiva Signature Analysis only]
Audit Report Released To AZ Senate in Phoenix, AZ 9/24/21
https://youtu.be/P11rYD2W1ss
09/24/2021 - Presentation of the Maricopa County Election Audit
September 24, 1:00 pm
https://player.invintus.com?clientID=6361162879&;eventID=2021091005
Arizona Audit report presentation, Cyber Ninjas share their results of election audit
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/sAAu6O33rNE
The Cyber Ninjas' findings, including presentations by CEO Doug Logan and Ben Cotton, founder of CyFIR, a digital security firm and an audit subcontractor.
The results of a machine count, done on high-speed counting machines the Senate purchased. Randy Pullen, the Senate audit's spokesperson and a former state GOP chairman, is scheduled to present that report.
A review of the signatures on envelopes voters use to mail their ballots produced by a known conspiracy theorist, Shiva Ayyadura, whose firm, EchoMail, did a review of the signatures on mail-in ballot envelopes.
An overview of the county's election procedures, presented by Senate audit liaison Ken Bennett, a former Republican secretary of state.
ELECTION AUDIT DOCUMENTS [Official]
_____________________________________
President Fann's Letter to Attorney General Brnovich
https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/letter-to-the-ag
EchoMail Report [Dr. Shiva] - https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/echomail-report
[PDF] EchoMail Report by Dr. Shiva Ayyudurai
https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_05deb65815ab4d4b83938d71bc53459b.pdf
CyFIR Report - https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/cyfir-report
Presentation from Ben Cotton, CyFIR Founder - https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_2a043c72ca3e4823bdb76aaa944728d1.pptx?dn=Cotton Presentation.pptx
Randy Pullen - https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/pullen-report
Presentation from Randy Pullen - https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_da0ff269385247e4a2a609e810615347.pptx?dn=Pullen Presentation.pptx
Report from Randy Pullen - https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_763c992801e445bdae02f07f2c9c1876.pdf
Ken Bennett - https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/bennett-report
Presentation from Ken Bennett - https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_32f578c8a8494eeb8b5e56fd75300b68.pptx?dn=Bennett Presentation.pptx
Report from Ken Bennet - https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_7fd579d4a05149cfae79f0c3e3209abb.pdf
“It’s the canvas, not the count” of the ballots cast that matters, Navarro said.
Boris Epshteyn, a former special assistant to Trump, also tweeted, “To all those trying to spin the Arizona Audit, spin this: The number of illegal ballots found in Maricopa County alone is over 4 times the current amount separating President Trump and Joe Biden in Arizona as a whole. Should have never been certified.”
Over 50,000 ILLEGAL Ballots in Maricopa County ALONE!
This includes 23,000+ Phantom Voters, double the supposed margin
@RealPNavarro:
1) Yes, it was stolen
2) It's the canvas not the count
3) Decertify
4) Full forensic audit of entire state
Arizona is only the beginning!
Only the Fake News media says a ballot count that includes (at least) 55,000 fraudulent ballots confirms a 10,457 ballot "victory"
Even Maricopa County's own canvass is OFF by more than the supposed margin
******** Arizona should have NEVER been certified ***************
AZ Forensic Audit Report - [CyFir Digital Security Report Only] - Cyber Ninjas Presentation
AZ Forensic Audit Report EchoMail Report - [Dr Shiva Signature Analysis only]
Audit Report Released To AZ Senate in Phoenix, AZ 9/24/21
https://youtu.be/P11rYD2W1ss
09/24/2021 - Presentation of the Maricopa County Election Audit
September 24, 1:00 pm
https://player.invintus.com?clientID=6361162879&;eventID=2021091005
Arizona Audit report presentation, Cyber Ninjas share their results of election audit
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/sAAu6O33rNE
The Cyber Ninjas' findings, including presentations by CEO Doug Logan and Ben Cotton, founder of CyFIR, a digital security firm and an audit subcontractor.
The results of a machine count, done on high-speed counting machines the Senate purchased. Randy Pullen, the Senate audit's spokesperson and a former state GOP chairman, is scheduled to present that report.
A review of the signatures on envelopes voters use to mail their ballots produced by a known conspiracy theorist, Shiva Ayyadura, whose firm, EchoMail, did a review of the signatures on mail-in ballot envelopes.
An overview of the county's election procedures, presented by Senate audit liaison Ken Bennett, a former Republican secretary of state.
ELECTION AUDIT DOCUMENTS [Official]
_____________________________________
President Fann's Letter to Attorney General Brnovich
https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/letter-to-the-ag
EchoMail Report [Dr. Shiva] - https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/echomail-report
[PDF] EchoMail Report by Dr. Shiva Ayyudurai
https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_05deb65815ab4d4b83938d71bc53459b.pdf
CyFIR Report - https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/cyfir-report
Presentation from Ben Cotton, CyFIR Founder - https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_2a043c72ca3e4823bdb76aaa944728d1.pptx?dn=Cotton Presentation.pptx
Randy Pullen - https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/pullen-report
Presentation from Randy Pullen - https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_da0ff269385247e4a2a609e810615347.pptx?dn=Pullen Presentation.pptx
Report from Randy Pullen - https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_763c992801e445bdae02f07f2c9c1876.pdf
Ken Bennett - https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/bennett-report
Presentation from Ken Bennett - https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_32f578c8a8494eeb8b5e56fd75300b68.pptx?dn=Bennett Presentation.pptx
Report from Ken Bennet - https://c692f527-da75-4c86-b5d1-8b3d5d4d5b43.filesusr.com/ugd/2f3470_7fd579d4a05149cfae79f0c3e3209abb.pdf
“It’s the canvas, not the count” of the ballots cast that matters, Navarro said.
Boris Epshteyn, a former special assistant to Trump, also tweeted, “To all those trying to spin the Arizona Audit, spin this: The number of illegal ballots found in Maricopa County alone is over 4 times the current amount separating President Trump and Joe Biden in Arizona as a whole. Should have never been certified.”
Over 50,000 ILLEGAL Ballots in Maricopa County ALONE!
This includes 23,000+ Phantom Voters, double the supposed margin
@RealPNavarro:
1) Yes, it was stolen
2) It's the canvas not the count
3) Decertify
4) Full forensic audit of entire state
Arizona is only the beginning!
Only the Fake News media says a ballot count that includes (at least) 55,000 fraudulent ballots confirms a 10,457 ballot "victory"
Even Maricopa County's own canvass is OFF by more than the supposed margin
******** Arizona should have NEVER been certified ***************
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.