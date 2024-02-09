Create New Account
"I Don't Want To Set The World Afire" (2024 cover of WW2 era song)
Six Gun Cross
Published a day ago

I decided to do a cover of an old song. Usually I write originals. My voice isn't the best, but its okay. Hope you like it.

