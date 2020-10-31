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NutriMedical Report Wed Oct28th20 H2 GAFFNEY_DeepHistoryPOLEShiftsBook
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Mark Gaffney, Deep History and Ages of Man Book on Amazon.com, Important New Questions Ancient Human History Civilizations on EARTH 120,000 Years Plus, Jim Cole, SonicLIFE SoniX, Pamela, Lumen Photon IR, Pure Water Systems, Healing Natural Tech, John W Spring, POTUS Letter YOU MUST WRITE, EduCap First Line of Defense Kit EMP Power Russian Nukes, Health Care Solution, NO Toxic mRNA Vaccine of Warp Speed Trump Program,
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