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COVID-1984 From A Two Week Lockdown To Mandatory Vaccination & Life In Prison.
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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123 views • August 31, 2020
Unfortunately COVID-1984 continues to escalate. We were initially told that we would need to have a temporary two week lockdown to ‘flatten the curve’

Six months later, we are still in lockdown and now mandatory vaccination policies are being rolled out in addition to severe penalties for violating mandates which include life in prison!

We have seen cases where people have been forcibly removed from there home by the police, in front of their families and have been forced into quarantine.

All of this in response to a virus with a 99+% survival rate which multiple world renowned experts believe this virus originated in a laboratory funded by the US government.

Watch the full video report for free and decided for yourself.

Virginia Health Commissioner says he’ll mandate a COVID-19 vaccine
https://www.wric.com/news/virginia-ne...

Nashville city councilwoman recommends attempted murder charges for some not wearing face masks
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...

Greece announces up to life in prison for violating coronavirus quarantine rules
https://greekcitytimes.com/2020/08/21...

Police Raid Man's Home, Forcibly Quarantine for Refusing COVID-19 Test
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyJUS...

Pope Francis backs ‘universal’ COVID vaccination ‘for all’, WHO thrilled
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pop...

Renowned European scientist: COVID-19 was engineered in China lab, effective vaccine ‘unlikely’
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/re...

NIH Cancels Funding for Bat Coronavirus Research Project
https://www.the-scientist.com/news-op...

Athletes at World Military Games may have brought coronavirus to Europe
https://nypost.com/2020/05/07/athlete...

U.S. Federal Reserve to Collaborate with MIT in Development of CBDC (Digital Dollar)
https://www.securities.io/federal-res...
Keywords
control griddepopulationmandatory vaccinessocial contractsecond wavegreat reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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