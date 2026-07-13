Could a New Third Party Change American Politics? An interview with Tucker Carlson

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With confidence in traditional politics declining, could a credible third party unite Americans around shared principles instead of partisan division? Mike Adams and Todd Pittner explore Tucker Carlson's potential influence and the growing demand for authentic leadership.
#Politics #ThirdParty #Leadership #Freedom #America #TuckerCarlson
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