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CL News - 11 Janeiro 2021
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0 view • January 12, 2021
O golpe devastador sobre a liberdade de expressão, a internet que não se esquece e não nos deixa esquecer, a sabedoria do eleitor do fazendão, e muito mais.
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*Colabore com o CL News!*
_Ajude o CL News a ser o seu telejornal diário, com todas as informações sobre o Brasil e o mundo de que você precisa para se manter atualizado, com opinião, credibilidade e bom humor!_ Inscreva-se, acione o sininho, dê o seu like!
*•PIX – Chave: 61-98347-3357*
*•BANCO DO BRASIL*
Agência 5977-3 • Conta Poupança 6005-4 • Variação 51
*•CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL*
Agência 2304 • Produto 1288 ou 013 • Conta Poupança 853121664-6
*•ITAÚ*
Agência 0919 • Conta Poupança 41250-2 • Complemento 500
*•BRADESCO*
Agência 7979 • Conta Poupança 1000097-1
*•NUBANK*
Agência 0001 • Conta Corrente 76140333-2
*•SANTANDER*
Agência 4289 • Conta Poupança 60013762-6
*****LINKS DE ACESSO AO CL NEWS*****
•YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/ClaudioLessa1955
•Twitter, @ClaudioLessa
•Instagram, @claudiolessajornalista e @claudiolessajornalista2
•Linkedin, www.linkedin.com/in/claudio-lessa-13101955
•Vimeo: Claudio Lessa
•Dailymotion, www.dailymotion.com/claudiolessa1955
•Gab, https://gab.com/claudiolessa1955
•BitChute, www.bitchute.com/channel/ClaudioLessa
•Cos.tv, por esse número gigantesco: 20366802391311360 ou claudiolessa8
•Parler, @Claudiolessa8
•Patriotnet, https://patriotnet.com/profile/226
•MeWe, https://mewe.com/join/videoslessa
•Telegram, https://t.me/claudiolessaoficial
•Podcast - Apple, Spotify, Deezer e Spreaker
https://www.spreaker.com/user/claudiolessa
//•••//•••//•••//
*Colabore com o CL News!*
_Ajude o CL News a ser o seu telejornal diário, com todas as informações sobre o Brasil e o mundo de que você precisa para se manter atualizado, com opinião, credibilidade e bom humor!_ Inscreva-se, acione o sininho, dê o seu like!
*•PIX – Chave: 61-98347-3357*
*•BANCO DO BRASIL*
Agência 5977-3 • Conta Poupança 6005-4 • Variação 51
*•CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL*
Agência 2304 • Produto 1288 ou 013 • Conta Poupança 853121664-6
*•ITAÚ*
Agência 0919 • Conta Poupança 41250-2 • Complemento 500
*•BRADESCO*
Agência 7979 • Conta Poupança 1000097-1
*•NUBANK*
Agência 0001 • Conta Corrente 76140333-2
*•SANTANDER*
Agência 4289 • Conta Poupança 60013762-6
*****LINKS DE ACESSO AO CL NEWS*****
•YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/ClaudioLessa1955
•Twitter, @ClaudioLessa
•Instagram, @claudiolessajornalista e @claudiolessajornalista2
•Linkedin, www.linkedin.com/in/claudio-lessa-13101955
•Vimeo: Claudio Lessa
•Dailymotion, www.dailymotion.com/claudiolessa1955
•Gab, https://gab.com/claudiolessa1955
•BitChute, www.bitchute.com/channel/ClaudioLessa
•Cos.tv, por esse número gigantesco: 20366802391311360 ou claudiolessa8
•Parler, @Claudiolessa8
•Patriotnet, https://patriotnet.com/profile/226
•MeWe, https://mewe.com/join/videoslessa
•Telegram, https://t.me/claudiolessaoficial
•Podcast - Apple, Spotify, Deezer e Spreaker
https://www.spreaker.com/user/claudiolessa
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