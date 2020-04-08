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5g Wars Begin; Trojan Horse Technology To Enslave Humanity - War Room Full Show
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26 views • April 08, 2020
Major breaking shifts in narrative and energy today as President Trump is taking the reins of the Coronavirus Pandemic. First, he attacks the Obama administration and then goes after the WHO. The President then announced he would be withholding financial aid to the WHO because of their awful handling of the Coronavirus. President Trump also announced a new Press Secretary. Guests today include Tom Pappert and Jesse Lee Peterson and callers weigh in the threat of 5G and the looming tyranny that comes with it. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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