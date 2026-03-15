2.6.26 Patriot Streetfighter, The 45 Communist Goals Read Into Congressional Record 1963

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This episode is about the 45 points the communist needed to be instilled into American society to create, as Nikita Khrushchev once stated, "We will take over the United States without firing a single shot. This was the Communist Manifesto and they sure have come to the point of conclusion on all of these points today reflected in the Democratic Party.
Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.
Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/
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