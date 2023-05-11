Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NWO: Washington state's new law targets homeless teens to transgender
34 views
channel image
Follower of Christ777
Published 21 hours ago |

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)

We are truly in the end times! The leftist state of Washington wants to pass a law targeting homeless children to transgender. The United States which used to speak as a Lamb or having Christian values is truly speaking as a dragon, which represents satan in Revelation 12:9.

The left and liberals are truly infatuated with targeting children to change their gender!


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuawashingtontransgenderyahabbasonelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsanother comforterhomeless teens

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket