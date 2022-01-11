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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 01-11-22
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10 views • January 11, 2022
Our Fake Commander in cheat is going to yell at us today. And his yelling is to tell us if we believe in America...we are wrong and we must be stopped. Folks, read the Constitution. It is the left and many on the right that must be stopped before this nation is totally destroyed. If they do not believe in the Constitution and the Law of the land...they must be removed from office and new ones put in. We must stop electing career politicians. They are what is destroying America. And we are allowing them to dumb us down so we help them.
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