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BOMBSHELL! NIH Director Turns In Evidence On Fauci! Anthrax, AIDS &Covid19 Truth Finally 'Leaks Out'
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260 views • June 06, 2021
Lisa Haven - Jun 5, 2021
Remember 2001 and the Weaponized Anthrax scare that rocked the Republic in the shadow of the 9-11 attack. Did you connect the dots on the parallels between then and now...if you haven't, this is a must see video. Dr. Fauci's forever fingerprints have been found on both and may lend clues to the very origin of Covid-19!
Remember 2001 and the Weaponized Anthrax scare that rocked the Republic in the shadow of the 9-11 attack. Did you connect the dots on the parallels between then and now...if you haven't, this is a must see video. Dr. Fauci's forever fingerprints have been found on both and may lend clues to the very origin of Covid-19!
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