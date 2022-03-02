© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s Official: We were attacked by a bio-weapon
Follow
1
Share
Report
304 views • March 02, 2022
A 3 year old patented sequence from MODERNA was found on the original Wuhan viral sequence given to us at the beginning of the pandemic. The chance that this sequence occurred naturally has 3 trillion to 1 odds. Those who said this came from bat soup lied. Bancel is blaming mysterious, hidden bio-terrorists but really… all we need to do is ‘follow the money’. Those that forced people to get the inoculation should go to prison. We need to launch an investigation get to the bottom of the extermination plan before it is too late. They’re going to need a bigger war to cover this up!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.