NEW BIBLES TAKE OUT REMOVE PRAYER AND FASTING - YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED! NEW BIBLES EXPOSED - USE KJV

Mark 9:29 And he said unto them, This kind can come forth by nothing, but by prayer and fasting.
1 Corinthians 7:5 Defraud ye not one the other, except it be with consent for a time, that ye may give yourselves to fasting and prayer; and come together again, that Satan tempt you not for your incontinency.
