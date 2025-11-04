From Burevestnik’s unbounded range to the serial production of Oreshnik, the new era of Russian deterrence is here.

Putin just confirmed:

• The Avangard hypersonic glide system is now deployed.

• Oreshnik, Russia’s new medium-range missile, has entered mass production.

• Sarmat, a heavy ICBM capable of evading any defense system, will be fully operational in 2026.

All were long-planned. All are on schedule.

Russia, he said, threatens no one.

But it will not be stopped.

Adding:

