New era of Russian deterrence is here - 'Our Country Threatens No One' - Putin - All were long-planned. All are on schedule
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
1
21 hours ago

From Burevestnik’s unbounded range to the serial production of Oreshnik, the new era of Russian deterrence is here.

Putin just confirmed:

 • The Avangard hypersonic glide system is now deployed.

 • Oreshnik, Russia’s new medium-range missile, has entered mass production.

 • Sarmat, a heavy ICBM capable of evading any defense system, will be fully operational in 2026.

All were long-planned. All are on schedule.

Russia, he said, threatens no one.

But it will not be stopped.

Adding:

Turkey and Allies Push for Palestinian Self-Rule in Gaza

Turkey and several Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Indonesia, called for Palestinians to govern Gaza themselves following an Istanbul summit on November 3, 2025. They emphasized that Gaza should not be under foreign control, urged any international stabilization force to have UN approval, and signaled Turkey’s interest in reconstruction. Their stance conflicts with israel’s plan to limit both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority’s role, highlighting ongoing tensions over Gaza’s postwar governance.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
