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BREAKING: Trudeau ENDS Emergency Act! - Protesters BEATEN! - Bank Accounts FROZEN!
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15853 views • February 23, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news out of Canada as the emergency act is ended by Justin Trudeau after more than a week of terror and martial law.
Countless protesters were beaten as the Ottawa police speak in doublespeak.
Dan Dicks of Press For Truth was brutally beaten for simply filming as a reporter.
Bank accounts have been frozen which gives more credit than ever to owning privacy coins in the face of technocracy and social credit.
It's time for plan B. This cannot be shrugged off. This is only about to get worse. We may have a small clearing in the clouds, but it's the beginning of something MUCH bigger. The elites have no plan to give up on their eugenics agenda. Prepare yourself.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
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OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news out of Canada as the emergency act is ended by Justin Trudeau after more than a week of terror and martial law.
Countless protesters were beaten as the Ottawa police speak in doublespeak.
Dan Dicks of Press For Truth was brutally beaten for simply filming as a reporter.
Bank accounts have been frozen which gives more credit than ever to owning privacy coins in the face of technocracy and social credit.
It's time for plan B. This cannot be shrugged off. This is only about to get worse. We may have a small clearing in the clouds, but it's the beginning of something MUCH bigger. The elites have no plan to give up on their eugenics agenda. Prepare yourself.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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