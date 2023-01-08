BRAZIL IN CHAOS-PROTESTORS STORM GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS*RUSSIA MOLBILIZING 1/2 MILLION MORE SOLDIERS*

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1612160219982794752 https://apnews.com/article/jair-bolsonaro-brazil-government-caribbean-0c03c098a5e2a09ac534412c30ae8355 https://twitter.com/alx/status/1612163704023392256 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1612164369579646977 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1612176310914408449 https://twitter.com/kyledcheney/status/1612169509275865088 https://twitter.com/OxfordDiplomat/status/1612171683363700738 https://www.rt.com/news/569575-brazil-lula-coup-emergency/ https://www.dexerto.com/entertainment/andrew-tate-reportedly-taken-to-hospital-for-medical-issue-two-days-before-court-hearing-2027067/ https://twitter.com/Spiro_Ghost/status/1611968978687086592 https://twitter.com/GovAbbott/status/1612176391289569280 https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1612113307460157440 https://twitter.com/MayraFlores2022/status/1612188811894878209 https://twitter.com/SecBlinken/status/1612196735538937856 https://twitter.com/floresdepapel6/status/1612196664453783558 https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1612167423897239552 https://twitter.com/backtolife_2023/status/1612160927725502469 https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russia-plans-to-mobilize-500000-soldiers-in-days-if-they-dont-deliver-victory-then-putin-will-collapse-says-ukrainian-spy-chief/ar-AA164Y3g https://www.rt.com/russia/569559-kramatorsk-retaliation-operation-makeyevka/ https://twitter.com/ivan_8848/status/1612199482644480000 https://sputniknews.com/20230108/china-using-petroyuan-in-oil-imports-may-lead-to-new-world-energy-order-1106127192.html https://twitter.com/DVATW/status/1611996244561338371 https://twitter.com/steve_hanke/status/1611491424435900418 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1612032430193659904 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1612020920859631616

