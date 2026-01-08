💥Powerful explosions in the Kiev region at about same time as those in the Lvov region

💥🇺🇦 Powerful explosions were reported in the Kiev region at roughly the same time as those in the Lvov region.

Live feeds showed a series of explosions and bright flashes in the sky. Preliminary reports indicate a strike on Ukraine’s largest thermal power plant, CHP-6. Local media claim blue flashes were observed in the area. No confirmed details yet.

The drone attack on Kiev is still ongoing.

Adding:

Two Kalibr Russian cruise missile carriers have reportedly been deployed to the Black Sea, with a combined potential salvo of up to 14 missiles.

Some Ukrainian channels are reporting Kalibr cruise missile launches.

Ballistic threat for Kiev!

Also... Kalibr cruise missiles entered Ukrainian airspace.