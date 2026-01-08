💥Powerful explosions in the Kiev region at about same time as those in the Lvov region

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 Powerful explosions were reported in the Kiev region at roughly the same time as those in the Lvov region.
Live feeds showed a series of explosions and bright flashes in the sky. Preliminary reports indicate a strike on Ukraine’s largest thermal power plant, CHP-6. Local media claim blue flashes were observed in the area. No confirmed details yet.
The drone attack on Kiev is still ongoing.
Adding:
Two Kalibr Russian cruise missile carriers have reportedly been deployed to the Black Sea, with a combined potential salvo of up to 14 missiles.
Some Ukrainian channels are reporting Kalibr cruise missile launches.
Ballistic threat for Kiev!
Also... Kalibr cruise missiles entered Ukrainian airspace.