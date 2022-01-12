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CITY OF PHOENIX EMPLOYING ILLEGAL ALIENS AGAIN ON SIDEWALK RENOVATIONS!
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10 views • January 12, 2022
City politicians, bureaucrats(apparently taking bribes)continue to employ illegal aliens with tax $$ doing basic infrastructure work. As can be seen, they don't mandate their illegals wear face diapers and take the softkill jabs(latin american illegals are the biggest spreaders of TB but apparently this isnt an issue for the govt. health department and Mayor Gallegos who wants Americans locked inside wearing face diapers).
This guy's English was so bad, he couldn't even tell me which latin american city he's from. I may followup on this site since it's bad enough when private $$ are used to pay illegal aliens but much worse when it's our tax $$. If you think this is no big deal, this is in the millions of people depriving that many legal US citizens of employment and spreading more disease and crime, as well as shoddy workmanship.
The crews shirts said "Gothic Landscaping"
This was off of Bell Road in Northeast Phoenix adjacent to Scottsdale Arizona.
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News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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This guy's English was so bad, he couldn't even tell me which latin american city he's from. I may followup on this site since it's bad enough when private $$ are used to pay illegal aliens but much worse when it's our tax $$. If you think this is no big deal, this is in the millions of people depriving that many legal US citizens of employment and spreading more disease and crime, as well as shoddy workmanship.
The crews shirts said "Gothic Landscaping"
This was off of Bell Road in Northeast Phoenix adjacent to Scottsdale Arizona.
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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