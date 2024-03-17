Create New Account
Reality Analysis
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Published 19 hours ago

Reality analysis is a method of critical examination drawing on development of the holistic awareness of reality. 

We live in a web of false reality designed by selfish plotters to distract and control our minds

It is critical to dispel falsehood with the cleaner brain, clearer perception and good sense of holistic awareness.


~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:

https://yeswise.com/

~ reality analysis: https://holisticreality.com

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com

~ silver, gold & timely opportunity: https://easierstreet.com

Keywords
