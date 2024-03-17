Reality analysis is a method of critical examination drawing on development of the holistic awareness of reality.
We live in a web of false reality designed by selfish plotters to distract and control our minds
It is critical to dispel falsehood with the cleaner brain, clearer perception and good sense of holistic awareness.
~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:
~ reality analysis: https://holisticreality.com
~ program archives, notes, resources:
https://awaremore.com/Programs
~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com
~ silver, gold & timely opportunity: https://easierstreet.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.