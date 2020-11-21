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Jury Nullification, A Right You May Not Know You Have!
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70 views • November 21, 2020
Jury nullification is a process where as a juror, you are allowed to not convict a person based off your perception of the law. If you believe that the law is unjust, and your fellow jurors agree, you can all acquit the defendant on that basis alone. A lot of you probably didn’t know that. Have you ever served jury duty? Were you ever informed of jury nullification? Let me know in the comments your experiences. With powers like this, and making others aware of the true power we have, we can take our country back!
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Sources
https://michiganlp.org/convicted-jury-nullification-advocate-wood-receives-award/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jury_nullification
Brand New Tube
https://brandnewtube.com/@ChadChaddington
LBRY
https://lbry.tv/@ChadChaddington:d
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3tdlROLokIiY/
https://twitter.com/ChadCha81369447
Sources
https://michiganlp.org/convicted-jury-nullification-advocate-wood-receives-award/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jury_nullification
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