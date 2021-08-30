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Why the "virus" pandemic is a FARCE! Drs. Thomas Cowan and Andrew Kaufman interviewed by Mike Adams
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151 views • August 30, 2021
REQUIRED VIEWING! We are witnessing the death of the "viral infection" medical paradigm and no one explains it better than Cowan and Kaufman.
If you understand the fact that the entire construct of viral infection is a fake medical theory.
If you understand the fact that the entire construct of viral infection is a fake medical theory.
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