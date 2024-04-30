Create New Account
2003 Gulf War Started 1 Month After Gilgamesh's Tomb Found
2003 Gulf War Started 1 Month After Gilgamesh's Tomb Found


Right after Giglamesh's tomb was found the U.S. went to war with Iraq within a month and raided Nimrod's museum.


SOURCE:

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/2982891.stm


https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2003/04/loot-a19.html

