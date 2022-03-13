Ep. 2724b - Evidence Cannot Be Stopped, The People Will Know Soon, The Country Belongs To The People

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Evidence Cannot Be Stopped, The People Will Know Soon, The Country Belongs To The People
The [DS] is panicking, the evidence cannot be stopped and the people will know the truth soon, the country belongs to the people. The [DS] system is being dismantled and the [DS] cannot stop it, nothing can. It's time to take back the narrative, the bull horn and the country. The people are seeing the true agenda of the [DS] and the people are rejecting it. The movement is growing.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.