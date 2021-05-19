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UFO PsyOp | ALIENS OCCUPY HUMAN BODIES NOT THE SKIES!
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120 views • May 19, 2021
Watch On YouTube For Closed Caption English. Keep Looking To The Sky While The Alien maybe your next door neighbor. UFO Disclosure is full of Sh*t. Just Like A Thief the "Powers That Wanna Be" already know Aliens occupy human bodies and not the skies. UFOs are a distraction, nothing more. Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_eObGMsnS8
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