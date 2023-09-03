As a Parrot Head, I am saddened by the passing of Jimmy Buffet- My son and I drove to Mulege Baja California from Newport Beach on a surf trip and played Jimmy all the way down and back - so much fun

Jeffrey ended up memorizing all the songs on his tape that trip and we still play them today. I saw him and his band live at the Irvine Amphitheater in California a few years ago. We arrived early and walked around partying with all the people. I will never forget it. It was so much fun . Damn I wish I had gone to more. Oh well. RIP Jimmy
