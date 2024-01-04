Dec 18th 2023, Saleh Al-Arouri said - "It’s not their military weapons but their determination that are the most significant things Palestinian resistance forces possess" - Before Murdered Jan 2nd

In an exclusive interview with Press TV aired on Dec 18th 2023, Saleh Al-Arouri said: It’s not their military weapons but their determination that are the most significant things Palestinian resistance forces possess.

He was murdered in an Israeli drone strike on Jan 2, 2024. Thousands of mourners Jan 4th, have held a funeral for the deputy chief of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, and officials assassinated in a drone strike on Tuesday.

Saleh Arouri was a senior leader of Hamas and a founding commander of its military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades

The 80-year-old mother of martyr Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri when informed of her son's martyrdom: "He was hoping for martyrdom, and he said my companions were martyred, and I was late in catching up with them." Adding: his martyrdom is the best joy.



