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The Battles and Signs Continue!
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23 views • June 18, 2021
In this video we discuss the ongoing battles and the very encouraging signs The Lord continues to bring forth along with a couple articles of interest.
Topics:
Petition to "extend time"...
TIMELY Vitacost ad
Revolution 2.22 Decoded
The Great Reset - WEF Code Trees-Reset 666
"A long time since 22 - John Mayer - inspired by Marty McFly
and more
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Topics:
Petition to "extend time"...
TIMELY Vitacost ad
Revolution 2.22 Decoded
The Great Reset - WEF Code Trees-Reset 666
"A long time since 22 - John Mayer - inspired by Marty McFly
and more
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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