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More Deceptive Tactics To Come As The Supply Of Guinea Pigs Runs Low!
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120 views • April 26, 2021
It seems the propagandists have run out of willing guinea pigs and now have to start phase 2 of the deception when it comes to injecting people with the depop shots! Are they backed into a corner? If so we cannot stop now and need to keep the momentum of spreading the truth!
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Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/its-hand-hand-combat-doctors-mull-strategies-boosting-vaccine-demand-amid-fears-herd
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/24/kimberly-credit-44-year-old-new-jersey-pastor-dead-26-days-after-second-moderna-mrna-shot/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=f687d0e995361e857f8239bffa87d8b27431eec3-1619428302-0-AWxVAj999cfUsDd47woU-VBoKynq_YZH0olWFskPf21-LKIQF77EHkWeoxRLyseQTDjo-cf1dZanhZkZ8BFxKmeBty1xq7m8-zdf4bDHo6rj9Me0KOOpvaxAiius5go7q8SeVl2iHTGc7ZiKaIhuJfs4F2KuNKeYFQbgqEc3wKw2xfqY8vqjConT8V-dY4cuCYJCv3dyZJlNwlZIyPDXCqOBZ02acmowTyv-cqA1yH5zQFBZKwrk0lqG30keIkTVV1r4xwKe6IRSg7fRjRyKG7xYzuaQcrYRJSEyddOA0etUvLkJGaSMKqQCZfPWiCDAs2PKy2z4-VPwZBNBcYGtZD842vVAGrdghb3vPEkSs5BN2YVrU5r47S0b9Xu7Sa3IR7WgR0cggbXj5UMs_svniZNbLf-qzxHY_zn-sTGvSmbeZuTpo7LR6-W_OCQH0p6r3PTSVKuNt9Pz5JDkx-0AcCScKFnfKDyBPqmxc6mo_S9ufjZhnhxe3EbrQAJ8O-cf_g
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Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/its-hand-hand-combat-doctors-mull-strategies-boosting-vaccine-demand-amid-fears-herd
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/24/kimberly-credit-44-year-old-new-jersey-pastor-dead-26-days-after-second-moderna-mrna-shot/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=f687d0e995361e857f8239bffa87d8b27431eec3-1619428302-0-AWxVAj999cfUsDd47woU-VBoKynq_YZH0olWFskPf21-LKIQF77EHkWeoxRLyseQTDjo-cf1dZanhZkZ8BFxKmeBty1xq7m8-zdf4bDHo6rj9Me0KOOpvaxAiius5go7q8SeVl2iHTGc7ZiKaIhuJfs4F2KuNKeYFQbgqEc3wKw2xfqY8vqjConT8V-dY4cuCYJCv3dyZJlNwlZIyPDXCqOBZ02acmowTyv-cqA1yH5zQFBZKwrk0lqG30keIkTVV1r4xwKe6IRSg7fRjRyKG7xYzuaQcrYRJSEyddOA0etUvLkJGaSMKqQCZfPWiCDAs2PKy2z4-VPwZBNBcYGtZD842vVAGrdghb3vPEkSs5BN2YVrU5r47S0b9Xu7Sa3IR7WgR0cggbXj5UMs_svniZNbLf-qzxHY_zn-sTGvSmbeZuTpo7LR6-W_OCQH0p6r3PTSVKuNt9Pz5JDkx-0AcCScKFnfKDyBPqmxc6mo_S9ufjZhnhxe3EbrQAJ8O-cf_g
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