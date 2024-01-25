Create New Account
Understanding The Migrant
The Hard Right View
Published 17 hours ago

Migrants are not immigrants nor are they settlers, the conditions for these groups are not the same. But not even a clear understanding of the differences between the three groups will help us fully understand what is going on and why. If you feel something much deeper is going on that what the media and the politician is telling you, you are right.  

