© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eddie Palmieri, Latin Jazz Pioneer, Dies at 88 | Legendary Pianist Tribute
Description
Eddie Palmieri, the visionary Latin jazz pianist, bandleader, and Grammy-winning icon, died on August 6, 2025, at his home in New Jersey after a long illness. A native of Spanish Harlem, Palmieri revolutionized salsa and Latin jazz with his innovative blend of Afro-Caribbean rhythms, jazz, funk, and soul. Founder of the groundbreaking band La Perfecta, he was the first Latino to win a Grammy and left a monumental musical legacy spanning over seventy years. This tribute honors his life, music, and enduring influence. Subscribe for more updates and musical tributes.
Hashtags
#EddiePalmieri #LatinJazz #SalsaLegend #GrammyWinner #LaPerfecta #LatinMusic #JazzPianist #MusicTribute #PuertoRicanMusic #JazzFusion #MusicLegend