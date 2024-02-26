The Indo-European History (Part 7) A series the delves into the history of the Indo-European Civilization and the origins therein throughout the world. PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!! WARNING: Bitchute seems to have restricted me from uploading my videos sometimes. Also, Rumble "indefinitely suspended" my original account. Please subscribe here and to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks. FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus FOLLOW ME ON BITCHUTE: www.bitchute.com/channel/creeper-status/ FOLLOW ME ON GAB: www.gab.com/CreeperStatus FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus) CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, documentary, documentaries, series, Indo-European, Civilization, culture, history, conspiracy, Alexander, the, Great, Macedonia, conquest, biography, Jews, bible, Jesus, Rothschild, Magi, Occult, Orea, Linda, Book, Old Frisian, Nazi, Occultism, Esotericism, Atlantis, Cornelis Over de Linden, Eelco Verwijs, Frya, Wralda, Jrtha, Fry's Tex, Germanic, Europe, India, Japan, Greece, Rome, Christianity, Buddhism, Scythian, Egypt, Scythes, Scythe, Hellenic, Dorian, Dorians, Dorics, Doric, Macedonian, Macedonia, Accian, Accians, Accian, Goths, Swedish,

