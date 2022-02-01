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EP 2790 6PM 1 MIL CANADIANS MARCH TO OTTAWA TO DEMAND TRUDEAU's RESIGNATION. MASKED; VAX’D AMERICANS "WATCH"
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60 views • February 01, 2022
EP 2790-6PM 1 MIL CANADIANS MARCH TO OTTAWA TO DEMAND TRUDEAU's RESIGNATION. MASKED; VAX’D AMERICANS "WATCH"

Over a million Canadians, including a massive convoy of truckers, are on their way to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his COVID tyranny, according to reports and video.
Former Canary Flames hockey player Theo Fleury joined Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday to announce that millions of Canadians are marching to Canada’s capital to demand that Trudeau either resign or lift all the tyrannical COVID mandates.
“Right now in Canada we have one of the biggest revolutions happening, and you probably haven’t heard about it because no one’s talking about it,” Fleury told host Laura Ingraham, referring to the mainstream media.   https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19924 
 
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