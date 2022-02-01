EP 2790-6PM 1 MIL CANADIANS MARCH TO OTTAWA TO DEMAND TRUDEAU's RESIGNATION. MASKED; VAX’D AMERICANS "WATCH"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Over a million Canadians, including a massive convoy of truckers, are on their way to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his COVID tyranny, according to reports and video.
Former Canary Flames hockey player Theo Fleury joined Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday to announce that millions of Canadians are marching to Canada’s capital to demand that Trudeau either resign or lift all the tyrannical COVID mandates.
“Right now in Canada we have one of the biggest revolutions happening, and you probably haven’t heard about it because no one’s talking about it,” Fleury told host Laura Ingraham, referring to the mainstream media. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19924
Special Guest: James Richard (J.R.) Majewski Ohio Congressional Candidate https://jrmajewski4congress.com/
Special Guest: Human Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas https://sendfox.com/leighdundas
🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19924
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews