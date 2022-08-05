PATRIOT GAMES Episode 3: Building a Game | Gregg Phillips

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Patriot Games was designed to bring listeners on a journey, more reality show than podcast. This episode describes a key component of the show: how the “games” are played through the words of our game master, Derik Sherlund.
Borrowing key concepts from games like capture the flag, the listener will start understanding how we move an operation from targeting to data acquisition through research and analysis to disseminating the results.