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Dr. Andrew Kaufman investigates Koch's postulates for covid-19
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502 views • September 06, 2021
Dr. Andrew Kaufman investigates Koch's postulates for covid-19
In this video you can learn about Koch's postulates and how it applies to Covid 19 to see whether covid virus has been proven to cause the disease that spread all around the world. Furthermore he investigates the PCR test.
Article from the video: https://www.nature.com/articles/423240a#Sec2
Original video date: 2020
Source:
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw/videos
In this video you can learn about Koch's postulates and how it applies to Covid 19 to see whether covid virus has been proven to cause the disease that spread all around the world. Furthermore he investigates the PCR test.
Article from the video: https://www.nature.com/articles/423240a#Sec2
Original video date: 2020
Source:
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw/videos
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