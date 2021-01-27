White House Press Corps Admit Covid Was Fake On A Hot Mic

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Feb 2nd 20201 EDIT: Sorry, but I was wrong about this being in Biden's White House, so I changed the title. Sure I hate the guy, but the truth is the truth. The reason I thought so was because the guy in the video said they've all been vaccinated when one wasn't even out earlier last year. A commenter on bitchute proved this was in April 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eT_Gis3gkwc Nevertheless, the disease being blown out of proportion is true. There are way too many anomalies, and your underwear couldn't even block a fart. Either way, the hypocrites still admit the truth when they think no one is watching. https://www.CipherSanctum.com