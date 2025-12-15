Elon Musk said it best: "Which conspiracy theories haven't come true?" The evidence can no longer be buried.





In this explosive episode, Kristy Allen breaks down the layers of a collapsing narrative, from a U.S. media purge to a heartbreaking case that exposes the deadly cost of denial.





TOPICS COVERED:





Elon Musk's Viral Admission: The "conspiracy theory" drought is over.





Media Purge: Why were 1,300 U.S. Agency for Global Media employees just placed on leave? Is it connected to COVID vaccine lies?





A Mother's Nightmare: The tragic story of twin babies Dallas & Tyson, who died days after their 18-month vaccines—and how their grieving parents were interrogated for murder.





Doctor's Analysis: Experts detail the "immense data" linking vaccines to SIDS and the neurotoxic cocktail (aluminum, mercury, polysorbate 80) given to the twins.





The "Back to Sleep" SMOKESCREEN: How a public health campaign was used to mask vaccine-linked infant deaths.





Whistleblowers & Senators: Sen. Ron Johnson accuses health officials of hiding myocarditis signals. A VAERS worker confesses to reviewing "thousands and thousands of reports of dead babies."





THE NEXT FRONTIER OF FEAR: Are they putting mRNA in our food and water supply? Does "shedding" mean no one is safe?





This is not a debate. It is testimony. Accountability is now inevitable.

