Excess deaths in all age groups rising? - Dr. John Campbell

There are excess deaths throughout Europe and in all age groups.
EuroMOMO Bulletin, Week 2, 2023
https://www.euromomo.eu
This week
Pooled EuroMOMO, all-cause mortalit
Elevated level of excess mortality,
overall and in all age groups.
Data from 25 European countries or subnational regions
Average levels from pre 2020
https://actuaries.org.uk/news-and-media-releases/news-articles/2023/jan/17-january-23-cmi-says-2022-had-the-worst-second-half-for-mortality-since-2010/
Mortality rates in 2022 compare to 2019 at different ages
2022, mortality, 7.8% higher for ages 20-44
In the UK, the second half of 2022
26,300 excess deaths,
compared to 4,700 in the first half of 2022
The number of deaths registered in England & Wales in week 1 of 2023
30% more deaths (3,437) than expected (2023 versus 2019)
Dataset, Deaths by vaccination status, England
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland
