Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Excess deaths in all age groups rising? - Dr. John Campbell
80 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published 17 hours ago |

There are excess deaths throughout Europe and in all age groups.

EuroMOMO Bulletin, Week 2, 2023

https://www.euromomo.eu
This week
Pooled EuroMOMO, all-cause mortalit
Elevated level of excess mortality,
overall and in all age groups.
Data from 25 European countries or subnational regions
Average levels from pre 2020

https://actuaries.org.uk/news-and-media-releases/news-articles/2023/jan/17-january-23-cmi-says-2022-had-the-worst-second-half-for-mortality-since-2010/

Mortality rates in 2022 compare to 2019 at different ages

2022, mortality, 7.8% higher for ages 20-44

In the UK, the second half of 2022

26,300 excess deaths,

compared to 4,700 in the first half of 2022

The number of deaths registered in England & Wales in week 1 of 2023

30% more deaths (3,437) than expected (2023 versus 2019)

Dataset, Deaths by vaccination status, England

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland

Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket