© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NIGHT SHADOWS 03042022 -- Some of This, Much of That. The Blind Lead The Blind...Israel, Putin, Iran, China, NATO, and Earth Changes
Follow
2
Share
Report
303 views • March 05, 2022
As we watch the Russian-Ukraine War and Putin's statement that he will take all of Ukraine, prophecy folks are wondering if this is the beginning of the Gog-Magog war, and the real target will be Israel in the future. By taking all of Ukraine, it sets the stage for massive military buildup very close to Israel. Then we have NATO coming into direct conflict with Russia, and that brings in the EU and the USA/Babylon. Then we have China warning America to stay out of the "internal affairs" of China unless they want their military hardware to be junk metal. Earth Changes abound, the USA drought is ever increasing per Biblical prophecy and on and on it goes inside the INSANE MATRIX...
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these last 2 just in case. Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
DARKLIGHT by Stewart Best - download over 700 pages for free:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these last 2 just in case. Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
DARKLIGHT by Stewart Best - download over 700 pages for free:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.