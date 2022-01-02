© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Marriage Counseling Can Help Couples To Avoid Patterns Of Disrepair
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • January 02, 2022
Anyone who has been in a long-term relationship understands the importance of communication and commitment to a thriving partnership. While most people enter into marriage with the best of intentions, it is likely that every relationship will face some form of intimacy and relationship trouble. Learning how to be proactive and present in your relationship can pave a way forward that prevents the problems that will inevitably arise from becoming too severe to repair.
Stephanie Wijkstrom is a Marriage and Relationship counselor at the Counseling Wellness Center of Pittsburgh. She has practiced the Gottman Method of relationship counseling to help people in pathological conflict through self-reflection and reminding couples what brought them together in the first place. Though many couples don’t come to therapy until problems become frequent, Stephanie Wijkstrom is particularly interested in helping couples find ways to enhance their relationships before breakdown occurs.
In this episode, Stephanie will explain:
⁃What partners may expect from couples therapy and how to get the best out of it.
⁃How Anxiety and Depression can affect relationship conflicts.
⁃Why relationships can fall into a state of disrepair.
⁃Her No. 1 Tip for healthy relationships.
To learn more about Stephanie Wijkstrom’s work, go to https://counselingwellnesspgh.com or call (412) 856-WELL to connect with a counselor who can best meet your needs.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Stephanie Wijkstrom is a Marriage and Relationship counselor at the Counseling Wellness Center of Pittsburgh. She has practiced the Gottman Method of relationship counseling to help people in pathological conflict through self-reflection and reminding couples what brought them together in the first place. Though many couples don’t come to therapy until problems become frequent, Stephanie Wijkstrom is particularly interested in helping couples find ways to enhance their relationships before breakdown occurs.
In this episode, Stephanie will explain:
⁃What partners may expect from couples therapy and how to get the best out of it.
⁃How Anxiety and Depression can affect relationship conflicts.
⁃Why relationships can fall into a state of disrepair.
⁃Her No. 1 Tip for healthy relationships.
To learn more about Stephanie Wijkstrom’s work, go to https://counselingwellnesspgh.com or call (412) 856-WELL to connect with a counselor who can best meet your needs.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.