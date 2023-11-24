What’s So Exceptional About America?

Art Thompson, former CEO of The John Birch Society, joins Paul Dragu and Steve Bonta to talk about what makes America so exceptional. Thompson begins by pointing out the unique acknowledgment in America’s governing documents that human rights come from God, not government. They discuss other elements as well, including Americans’ gun rights, independent police, and a system designed to be governed by the people.



