He was callously thrown down, bleeding from his mouth and nose, trembling and howling in pain

pawsflare
May 6, 2024
Thank you all for watching my video and for your kind support!
I appreciate your efforts in liking, forwarding, and commenting on the video. By doing so, you help spread awareness about the importance of caring for stray animals. Your actions can make a significant impact in attracting more attention to this issue and inspiring others to take action.
I am dedicated to regularly sharing stories about rescuing stray dogs and advocating for the well-being of all animals. It's crucial to remember that pets are not disposable and should never be abandoned. They deserve love, care, and a safe home.
Once again, thank you for your encouragement and support. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of stray animals and promote a more compassionate society. 💖💖💖
@pawsflare
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kRt_nc14ME
