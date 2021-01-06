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Trump Rally - D.C. Capitol - January 6 2021
Fight Back America
Fight Back America
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131 views • January 10, 2021
This is Go Pro footage of the D.C. Capitol on January 6 2021. Please use this footage to find Antifa in it or anything out of the ordinary. I have seen some groups with walkie talkies, helmets, and pads. The ones wearing black are Antifa. BTW, Trump supporters were very peaceful! The Democrats saying it was an insurrection is outrageously ridiculous because no one had no idea of what was going on for a while after they left the rally. I think the Democrats and DC Police are working with Antifa. This supposedly insurrection started before we even left the rally speech so how could it be Trumps fault? What are you doing congress? There is still fraud in our elections and 75 million pissed off Americans!!!
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trumpvideotreasonprotestantifariotblmcongressdcrepublicanrally2021traitorsmarchclipfootage6januarycapitoltreasonous6th
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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