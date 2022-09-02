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Will Biden's Speech Spark a Civil War or a Revolution?
JD Rucker
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371 views • September 02, 2022

During a televised, prime-time speech Thursday night, Joe Biden declared war on "MAGA Republicans." He didn't use the word "war," but his rhetoric was the most divisive we have ever heard from a U.S. President. He didn't go after his political opponents as his predecessors often did. Instead, he went after the people who support his biggest political opponent and by doing so declared a de facto civil war.

That's not hyperbole. Responses from both the left and right have been as one would expect from such a speech. The left, hungry for some semblance of a rallying cry or perceived victory after over a year-and-a-half of massive political failures, viewed this speech as the rallying cry to go after America First patriots. The right, which received the full force of direct insults from our supposed Commander-in-Chief, has been reloaded with righteous indignation. We were attacked and we're preparing for the attacks to get worse now.

This could be the beginning of the end for the United States of America. That is not hyperbole, either. The globalist elites clearly instructed the White House to unleash dispensable Joe Biden, putting words on a teleprompter that could spark the implosion they desperately want. His handlers were instructed to juice him up, make him sound angry, and give him enough stimulants to keep his energy high throughout.

Their purpose is to begin the controlled demolition of this nation. They are trying to either spark violence from the political right or, more likely, to set the stage for near-future false flag attacks that will be blamed on "MAGA Republicans." This is the most dangerous example of a Hegelian Dialectic that we've ever witnessed in this nation.

We have two choices: Watch it all unfold or launch a revolution. It really comes down to whether there will be a civil war or a revolutionary war, and yes, they are very different. The powers-that-be want civil war. That would pit brother versus brother, left versus right. A revolutionary war would pit the people against a tyrannical government. We want to see the latter but we much prepare for the former.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into this topic and defined the difference between the two possible futures for America.

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civil warrevolutionjoe bidenthe jd rucker show
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