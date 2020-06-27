The Revolutionary Marxist Agenda of Black Lives Matter

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It is good to support police & justice reforms to bring about equality for America's communities of color. However, the Black Lives Matter organization is a revolutionary Marxist group that has sinister motives. Watch this video to learn how BLM is working to further the Marxist agenda in America.
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