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THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED WHEN 5 PRESIDENTS SAID NO TO THE GLOBALISTS OVER THE VACCINES
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80 views • July 30, 2021
GOTTA GET AFRICANS TO TAKE THE KILL SHOT! BILL GATES HAS BEEN TRYING TO CULL THE POPULATIONS OF PEOPLE OF COLOR FOR A LONG TIME! HE IS A GENERATIONAL EUGENECIST!
THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED WHEN 5 PRESIDENTS SAID NO TO THE GLOBALISTS OVER THE VACCINES.
Even if you try to search for a plausible connection on most search engines, you're presented with the usual lamestream fact-checking sites or Reuters and Usatoday denying any possibility of assassination(s).
The timing and coincidence tells me otherwise.
Just remember, Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself.
More:-
https://www.thenigerianvoice.com/news/297907/covid-19-murder-of-tanzanian-burundian-presidents-nigeria.html
Credit | TikTok
THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED WHEN 5 PRESIDENTS SAID NO TO THE GLOBALISTS OVER THE VACCINES.
Even if you try to search for a plausible connection on most search engines, you're presented with the usual lamestream fact-checking sites or Reuters and Usatoday denying any possibility of assassination(s).
The timing and coincidence tells me otherwise.
Just remember, Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself.
More:-
https://www.thenigerianvoice.com/news/297907/covid-19-murder-of-tanzanian-burundian-presidents-nigeria.html
Credit | TikTok
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