NOW OR NEVER - David Icke (sub-esp)

David Icke looks out on the english channel - the limit of his freedom of movement after he's banned from 26 European countries for the crime of calling for peace and freedom.

Recently David Icke had to go to the Netherlands to give a lecture. This is the speech they didn't want the Dutch to hear.

Español:

David Icke se asoma al Canal de la Mancha, el límite de su libertad de movimiento después de que le hayan prohibido la entrada a 26 países europeos por el delito de reclamar la paz y la libertad.

Recientemente David Icke tenía que ir a los Países Bajos a dar una conferencia. Este es el discurso que no querían que escucharan los holandeses.

